1/1
Michael Austin Swaim
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Austin Swaim

Abilene - Michael Austin Swaim, 62, of Abilene passed away, Friday, November 27, 2020, after a ten-year battle with cancer.

Visitation will be Monday, November 30, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.

Following a private graveside service, a memorial service will be held Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Southwest Park Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Woodard officiating. The service will be lived streamed at southwestpark.org and you will need to click on Michael's picture.

Michael was born June 24, 1958 in Abilene, Texas to Jimmy and Jackie (Canon) Swaim. He married Terry Ashwander on August 6, 1982 in Abilene. Michael worked in the communication business for over forty years, most recently with Nextel, Sprint and Anterix. He enjoyed working and made many lasting friendships in the industry.

Michael's greatest joy was spending time with his family. He was selfless, always putting his family's needs before his own. Morning routines were a favorite time for him and his daughters, they shared breakfast and watched the daily weather and news each day. One of his favorite pastimes was the many debates he had with his oldest daughter, about many topics. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially with his youngest daughter and son-in-law. According to his grandchildren, he was the best Pops around.

Michael has been a member of Southwest Park Baptist Church for many years. His favorite verse from the Bible was Deuteronomy 6:5, "Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength". He loved the Lord, his God with all his heart.

Michael is survived by his wife, Terry; two daughters, Stephanie Swaim, Allison Walker and Husband Blayze; grandchildren Dax and Ellie Walker, all of Abilene; his mother, Jackie Swaim; two brothers, Jim Swaim and wife Jeanette , David Swaim and wife Kathy; mother-in-law, Nancy Storie and father-in-law, G.W. Ashwander; several nieces and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jimmy Swaim.

The family suggests memorials may be made to Southwest Park Baptist Church Building Fund, 2901 South 20th, Abilene, Texas 79605.

Michael's family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Jose Vega, MD, Hendrick Cancer Center, Hendrick Hospice and MD Anderson for all the care they have given Michael over time.

Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Hamil Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
1
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Southwest Park Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hamil Family Funeral Home
6449 Buffalo Gap Road
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 692-2232
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hamil Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved