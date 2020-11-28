Michael Austin Swaim
Abilene - Michael Austin Swaim, 62, of Abilene passed away, Friday, November 27, 2020, after a ten-year battle with cancer.
Visitation will be Monday, November 30, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.
Following a private graveside service, a memorial service will be held Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Southwest Park Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Woodard officiating. The service will be lived streamed at southwestpark.org
and you will need to click on Michael's picture.
Michael was born June 24, 1958 in Abilene, Texas to Jimmy and Jackie (Canon) Swaim. He married Terry Ashwander on August 6, 1982 in Abilene. Michael worked in the communication business for over forty years, most recently with Nextel, Sprint and Anterix. He enjoyed working and made many lasting friendships in the industry.
Michael's greatest joy was spending time with his family. He was selfless, always putting his family's needs before his own. Morning routines were a favorite time for him and his daughters, they shared breakfast and watched the daily weather and news each day. One of his favorite pastimes was the many debates he had with his oldest daughter, about many topics. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially with his youngest daughter and son-in-law. According to his grandchildren, he was the best Pops around.
Michael has been a member of Southwest Park Baptist Church for many years. His favorite verse from the Bible was Deuteronomy 6:5, "Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength". He loved the Lord, his God with all his heart.
Michael is survived by his wife, Terry; two daughters, Stephanie Swaim, Allison Walker and Husband Blayze; grandchildren Dax and Ellie Walker, all of Abilene; his mother, Jackie Swaim; two brothers, Jim Swaim and wife Jeanette , David Swaim and wife Kathy; mother-in-law, Nancy Storie and father-in-law, G.W. Ashwander; several nieces and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jimmy Swaim.
The family suggests memorials may be made to Southwest Park Baptist Church Building Fund, 2901 South 20th, Abilene, Texas 79605.
Michael's family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Jose Vega, MD, Hendrick Cancer Center, Hendrick Hospice and MD Anderson for all the care they have given Michael over time.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com