Michael David "Mike" Watson
Sulphur Springs - Michael "Mike" David Watson Sulphur Springs, TX. Funeral service for Michael David "Mike" Watson, age 67, of Sulphur Springs, were held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 5, 2020 at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Ed Lantz and Bro. Jim Moore officiating. Interment followed at Sulphur Springs City Cemetery with Chris Hensley, Tim Hensley, Jonathan Holt, John Sellers, Mark Rainer, Jody Thornton, Matt McCray, and David McGrady serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were the Discover's Sunday School Class of FUMC. A come and go visitation was held from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Friday, September 4, 2020 at West Oaks Funeral Home. Michael passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Baylor Scott and White in Plano. He was born on October 1, 1952 in Abilene, the son of Jack Wayland Watson and Laurie Jeanne Konczak Watson. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church where he married Susan McGrady on September 17, 1988. He had a great sense of humor. He loved to pull pranks and tell jokes. He spent many years coaching soccer. He took up a love for photography which he learned from his mother. He loved caring for his patients at Rock Creek Health and Rehab where he worked as an LVN for 10 years and had just retired in April of 2020. Mike is survived by his wife, Susan Watson of Sulphur Springs, sons, Jordan Watson and wife Laura of Sulphur Springs, Ryan Watson and fiance Amber of Tyler, grandchildren, Braxton and Jaxon Watson of Sulphur Springs, brother, Willis Watson and wife Pam of Granbury, and sister, Laura Butts and husband Don of Bellville. He was preceded in death by his parents. Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 301 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX 75482. Arrangements are under the direction of West Oaks Funeral Home. www.westoaksfuneralhome.com




Published in Abilene Reporter News from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
WEST OAKS FUNERAL HOME - Sulphur Springs
500 S HILLCREST ST
Sulphur Springs, TX 75482
(903) 885-0787
