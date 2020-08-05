1/1
Michael Don Word
Michael Don Word

Abilene - Michael Don Word 69 of Abilene passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Hendrick Medical Center. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday August 8, 2020 at 1pm at North's Funeral Home.

Michael was born July 8, 1951 in Abilene, TX. He attended Abilene High School. After High School he started a career with Bandag and was employed there for many years. Michael also worked at Dyess AFB as a butcher in the commissary and later became a janitor at Dyess Daycare for a few years. He was a faithful member of Plum Street United Methodist church and later Southwest Dr. United Methodist Church. Michael Don loved making his daily rounds visiting friends & family, transporting grandkids to and from school, checking on his baby sister. He felt like a king when his niece would bring Milk and Honey!

Michael was preceded in death by his mother Geraldine Henry Word, father William B. Fonteno, his brothers Harold Word and Ronald Word, sisters Janice Bennett, Lavonda Word, and Della V. Fonteno, grandson Shaidon Word, daughter Lisa Ann Dorsey, & companion Wanda Bennett.

Left to cherish his memories are: Daughter, Marilyn Cummings (Arthur Jr.) Pierson of Abilene, Michael Brian Word (Missy ) of Abilene, Myeisha Martinez (Rodrigo) of Lewisville, TX, grandchildren: Joseph, JaNee, Daryl, Anthony, Adrian, Qua'Shawn, Aden, Malik, Malachi, Selencia"Mexican", Shailyn, Shailee, companion and special friend Denise Tabb,6 great grandchildren numerous nieces & nephews,and a host of extended family and many friends. Online Condolences may be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com






Published in Abilene Reporter News from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
