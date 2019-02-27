Services
Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home
5701 Highway 277 South
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 698-2200
For more information about
Michael Street
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home
5701 Highway 277 South
Abilene, TX 79606
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home
5701 Highway 277 South
Abilene, TX 79606
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Street
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Eugene Street Sr.


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael Eugene Street Sr. Obituary
Michael Eugene Street Sr.

Abilene, TX

Michael Eugene Street Sr., 70, of Abilene, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 12pm on Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Elliott-Hamil Chapel of Faith, located at 5701 Hwy 277 South, with burial following in Texas State Veterans Cemetery. The family will receive friends for a visitation from 6 to 8pm on Thursday evening at the funeral home.

Michael was born December 17, 1948 in Aurora IL to Lowell & Virginia Street. He grew up working with his family on the Hoyt Farm in Illinois, the Rail X in Patagonia Arizona, Rancho Vistoso in Tucson Arizona, Rancho Museno in Oracle Arizona. He attended San Manuel High School in Arizona. He joined the Air Force right after graduating in 1968. He enjoyed serving his country and exploring the world, always sending home treasures to his family. Retiring after 22 years of service in 1990, he then was employed at Torco, The State School, and also Tractor Supply. He worked hard and kept busy to fuel his love for collecting and shooting guns. He enjoyed telling the stories of his travels in the Air Force to his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lowell and Virginia Street.

Michael is survived by his 3 children, Christina Necessary and husband Randal, Catherine White and husband Lyle, and Michael Jr. Street and wife Ashely; 11 grandchildren, Alex, Riley, Levi, Cole, Autumn, Tristan, Cayden, Colton, Aspen, Michael III, and Luke; 1 great grandchild, Avery; sister, Pat Beeks; Nieces & Nephews, Jimmy Hogg, Missy Harrison, David Hogg and their families

The family would like to give special thanks to Beyond Faith Homecare and Rehab.

You may view and sign the guestbook at www.elliotthamilfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now