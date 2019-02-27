|
Michael Eugene Street Sr.
Abilene, TX
Michael Eugene Street Sr., 70, of Abilene, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 12pm on Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Elliott-Hamil Chapel of Faith, located at 5701 Hwy 277 South, with burial following in Texas State Veterans Cemetery. The family will receive friends for a visitation from 6 to 8pm on Thursday evening at the funeral home.
Michael was born December 17, 1948 in Aurora IL to Lowell & Virginia Street. He grew up working with his family on the Hoyt Farm in Illinois, the Rail X in Patagonia Arizona, Rancho Vistoso in Tucson Arizona, Rancho Museno in Oracle Arizona. He attended San Manuel High School in Arizona. He joined the Air Force right after graduating in 1968. He enjoyed serving his country and exploring the world, always sending home treasures to his family. Retiring after 22 years of service in 1990, he then was employed at Torco, The State School, and also Tractor Supply. He worked hard and kept busy to fuel his love for collecting and shooting guns. He enjoyed telling the stories of his travels in the Air Force to his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lowell and Virginia Street.
Michael is survived by his 3 children, Christina Necessary and husband Randal, Catherine White and husband Lyle, and Michael Jr. Street and wife Ashely; 11 grandchildren, Alex, Riley, Levi, Cole, Autumn, Tristan, Cayden, Colton, Aspen, Michael III, and Luke; 1 great grandchild, Avery; sister, Pat Beeks; Nieces & Nephews, Jimmy Hogg, Missy Harrison, David Hogg and their families
The family would like to give special thanks to Beyond Faith Homecare and Rehab.
