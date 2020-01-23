|
Michael Joe Brooks
65, On the morning of January 19th a Warrior was called to Heaven. Michael Joe Brooks had fought a very long battle with cancer. He passed surrounded by his beloved wife Jena Brooks, eldest daughter Jessica and many other very close family members. His children, sisters, nephews, nieces and friends rallied around him in his last days to give their love and support.
Many people considered Mike their most loyal friend, a trusted companion, a teacher, Sensei, their Master and yet he always referred to himself as a humble servant.
Preceded in death by his parents and many aunts and uncles his heart was steadfastly dedicated to the women in his life. He spent every moment loving his wife, Jena Brooks, daughters Jessica Brooks Roberts and Leila Brooks, grandsons Mikael Crites, Sterling and Jackson Clarich and the apple of his eye his granddaughter Addyson Roberts. Mike has no end to his love for children and considered his son-in-law Justin D Roberts as well as his nephew Jessie Brooks as his own sons.
Above most things Michael was a patriot and a Veteran who proudly served in the Air Force. He was a sensei at several martial arts schools and until his health prohibited it was very active in the Society for Creative Anachronism. In addition to working for Cheekys until his health waned, he was a life long knife maker. To make a list of the places he contributed or gave would be as long as this paper.
Michaels proud parents that preceded him in death were Joe R. Brooks, Merle Grissom, Geneva Grissom and Dorinda Brooks. Also preceded by his sisters in heaven Wilma Caldwell and Shirley White. Micheal has four brothers Joe"Joey" Brooks, Charles "Chuck" Brooks, Gaylon Brooks and Michael Chittum. Micheals sisters were the world to him and they also adored their big brother. His sisters include Charlene Moore, Angela Kelly, Debra Scruggs, Kimberly Free, Judy Burleson and Genny Abercrombie.
A true celebration and memorial of Micheal Brooks, Sir Chiang Ti Lung, Baron to the court of Ansteorra , will be held on Saturday, January 25th at 2:00 at 8543 Texas 36 Clyde, Tx 79510. Please feel free to dress in Garb or casually. Arrangements with Girdner Funeral Home, Abilene.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020