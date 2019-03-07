Michael John Stacy



Mesquite - Michael John Stacy, 61, formerly of Abilene passed away March 2, 2019 in Mesquite.



A funeral service will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10 AM at the Elmwood Funeral Home Chapel. A private interment will follow at Dressy Cemetery, Cross Plains, Texas. Visitation will be held from 7 to 9 Pm at the funeral home.



Mike was born on July 30, 1957 in Abilene, Texas to the late Freddie W. Stacy and Rebecca J. Ashworth Stacy. He married Daphne Kirkpatrick on June 6, 1992. Mike worked as a diesel mechanic. He had many hobbies and interest. He enjoyed drag racing, motorcycling, and loved to hunt. His favorite past time was spending time with his family. Mike enjoyed genealogy and history. He was particularly proud to be a member of the "Descendants of Austin's Old 300". His family was one of the first 300 to come to Texas with Stephen F Austin. Mike was a member of the Church of Christ and loved the Lord. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.



Mike is preceded in death by his father Freddie Stacy, survived by his mother Rebecca Stacy, his loving wife Daphne; his children, Amy Velez and her husband Efrain Velez, John Stacy and his wife Amie; His grandchildren, Efrain, Jude, Gabriel, Will, Rhett, Luke, and Solomon; he was preceded in death by his sister Tina Stacy, and is survived by his brother Steve Stacy and his wife Karen.