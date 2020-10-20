Michael King
Lubbock - Michael Darwin King was called home September 28, 2020, in Lubbock.
Michael was born on March 24, 1957 to Donald and Imogene (Dye) King. Michael graduated from Merkel High School in 1975.
Upon graduation Michael wed his high school sweetheart, Phyllis (Steinborn) King, on June 21, 1975. They remained joined until the very end; having raised two children; Kathryn (King) Rodriguez and Steven King.
Michael spent 35 years of his professional career as a parts manager in the automotive and wind energy sectors. He was a devoted, loyal, and caring husband, father and Papa who adored hunting, fishing, and volunteering with the Llano Estacado Chapter of Quail Forever; as well as spending time with his grandchildren.
Michael is survived by his wife, the love of his life and best friend, Phyllis King; daughter, Kathryn Rodriguez and husband Toby; and their two children Ashley and Brynn (Lubbock, TX), as well as his son Steven King and wife Brittany; and their two children Hayden and Hudson (Denton Valley, TX). In addition, he is survived by brother David (Stormy) King (Lumberton, TX). He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and mother-in-law.
Graveside Services are planned for October 24, 2020; at 10:00 in the morning; Rose Hill Cemetery, North 2nd Street, Merkel, TX 79536. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Michael's memory may be made to the American Kidney Fund at kidneyfund.org
.