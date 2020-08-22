1/
Michael T. Pridemore
Michael T. Pridemore

Sweetwater - Michael Tilo (Mike) Pridemore, 67, of Sweetwater, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 at his residence. Funeral services will be Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at McCoy Chapel of Memories with Michael Harbour officiating. Interment will follow at the Sweetwater Cemetery directed by McCoy Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 P.M. Monday evening for visitation at the funeral home. Mike was born June 30, 1953 in Frankford, Germany. He lived in Sweetwater since the age of 3 years old. Mike was a graduate of Sweetwater High School in 1971. He owned and operated Bullock Electric for several years in Sweetwater. Mike now works at Ludlum Measurements for the past 30 years being as a Master Electrician. Mike has attended the Church of Christ for many years. He met and married Janice Bahlman February 28, 1984 in Sweetwater. He is survived by his wife Janice Pridemore of Sweetwater, a son Kelly Halstead of Sweetwater, two sisters, Charlotte Mitchell of Sweetwater and Sandy Licht of Sweetwater, a grandson Kolt Halstead of Sweetwater, two nieces, Miesha Adames & husband Zack of Sweetwater, Marisa Daniel & husband Dylan of Abilene, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents, C.H. and Yevonne (Johnston) Pridemore. Pallbearers will be Martin Baker, Kent Boatright, Jamie Whitt, Larry Hillis, Matt McQueen, Richard Smola. Honorary Pallbearers will be Paul Dalton and Larry Kennedy. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com




Published in Abilene Reporter News from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2020.
