Michael Wayne BrownAbiline - On Friday, October 30, 2020, Michael Wayne Brown of Abilene, Tx, 67 passed away from heart attack after battling cancer times 3.Michael was born October 12, 1953 in Wichita, KS. He spent the first 12 years of life in Oklahoma City and moved to Abilene at age 12. Graduated from Cooper High School 1972. He graduated from Texas Women's University with a Master in Occupational Therapy which he was an active pediatric OT for over 30 years at Hendricks and West Texas Rehab. He was a mentor to many up and coming OT's. He was a foster parent to 9 boys and adopted Mark and Ryan. He is survived by his Life Partner Reece Perigin, Sisters Pamela Acker and Debi Flores, Sons Mark Brown and Ryan Brown. He also has numerous nieces and nephews. He created life long bonds with many of his patients/co-workers and had the ability to inspire them to do more and be their best.Michael had a jest for life and loved cars, especially British classic ones and brand new ones. He enjoyed working in his garden and always wanted the greenest yard in the neighborhood. He also was always available to help/advise when it can to remodeling or refinishing. There wasn't much he couldn't fix with a little glue/putty or paint. The family will have a private memorial at a family home. In lieu of flowers please make donations to any of the following causes in his name.Or one of your choosing