Mike Schweikhard



Formerly of Abilene - A great man has passed away. Mike Schweikhard, age 72 died Wednesday, May 22 in Dallas, Texas. Mike was born in Abilene November 8, 1946. He grew up and attended school in Clyde. He then went on to play tennis and graduate from Abilene Christian University in 1969. Mike always had a high work ethic and was able to demonstrate that ethic over his 45-year career with the natural gas company. Mike was active in civic and volunteer programs including The United Way, Big Brothers Big Sisters, CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate for children), Chamber of Commerce, and Christian Homes and Family Services to name a few. He served in missions and leadership at Southern Hills Church of Christ.



A beloved husband, father, and PaPa, Mike is survived by his wife of almost 49 years, Carol, daughter Sara Triplett of Boise, Idaho, son Scott Schweikhard and his wife Paula of Little Elm, sister Pat Gibson and her husband David of Camarillo, California, sister Christy O'Hara and her husband Patrick of Salem, Oregon, his three grandsons Wylie Triplett, Parker Triplett, Theo Schweikhard, and other close aunts, uncles and cousins.



Services will be held Saturday, May 25 at 1:00 pm at Southern Hills Church of Christ with visitation Friday, May 24 from 5:30 - 7:00 pm at Piersall Funeral Directors.



A very sincere thank you to all of the staff at the Clements University Hospital at UT Southwestern for their compassion and excellent care for Mike over his last several days. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.pbfuneraldirectors.com. Published in Abilene Reporter-News from May 24 to May 25, 2019