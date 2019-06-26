|
Michelle Lee Egbert
Abilene - Michelle Lee Egbert, 50, of Abilene passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 29, 1969 to Mark and Charlene (Martin) Helzer in Alamosa, Colorado.
Michelle was a graduate of the class of 1987 at Abilene High School. She married Rodney Egbert on March 25, 1990 in Abilene and they enjoyed 29 years of marriage. She worked at Blue Cross Blue Shield, WTU Credit Union and as a homemaker.
Michelle had a lively, cheerful, and humorous spirit. She adored playing cards and gathering with family. She enjoyed swimming, fishing, and crafting. Her true passion lied within serving her family. She devoted her time to raising her two daughters (Jewel and Jordan) she always did whatever she could to ensure her family stayed happy and healthy. Michelle was over the moon when she first became a grandmother to Mason Monroy (Jewel and Andrew's son) and later to be named a "lovey" by her granddaughter Landry Hutcheson. Michelle had a steadfast bond with Jesus, an amazing dedication to her family, and a never ending supply of love for all of her sweet puppies (Gordon, Maddie, Ritchie, and Emmy) the most amazing qualities of our mother was her strength and her courage.
Michelle is survived by her husband Rodney Egbert of Abilene; daughters Jordan and Jewel Egbert of Abilene; granddaughter Landry Cole Hutcheson; grandson Mason Monroy; brother John Helzer of Hawley; aunts Mary Adams of Phoenix, Arizona, Joyce Montanari of Morrison, Colorado, Judy Meadows of Littleton, Colorado, Carol Shaw of Pueblo West, Colorado; uncle Jack Norris of Richmond, Colorado; cousin Rhonda Shaw of Pueblo West, Colorado; and her mother-in-law Helen Williams and father-in-law Lee Williams of Hawley.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her maternal and paternal grandparents.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00AM Friday, June 28, 2019 at Starbuck Funeral Home in Merkel. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donation be made to Hendrick Hospice Care, 1651 Pine Street, Abilene, TX 79602, or to the Merkel Cemetery Association, 201 Edwards, Merkel, TX 79536.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 26, 2019