Michelle Lee Gonzales
1980 - 2020
Michelle Lee Gonzales

Abilene - Michelle Lee Gonzales, 39, passed away October 29, 2020. Funeral mass will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020, at St Francis Catholic Church 826 Cottonwood with Father Isidore Ochiabuto officiating. Burial will follow at Abilene Municipal Cemetery, directed by Abilene Funeral Home.

Michelle was born December 05, 1980, in Abilene, Texas to Fadel Bonnie Carrillo and Delia Gonzalez.

Survivors include son Alonzo Huerta; daughters Alex Huerta, Delia Huerta, Elicia Colbert and Aaliyah Colbert; mother Delia Gonzales and step-father Rogelio Gonzalez; brothers Joseph Santos Carrillo, Robert Anthony Rodriguez, Sammy Carrillo and Adam Roger Gonzales; sisters Christie Carrillo, Nora Kesada, Marisela Gonzales and Priscilla Gonzales; one grandchild and many nieces and nephews.

Miss Gonzales was preceded in death by Ernest Renea Gonzales.

The family will receive friends at a visitation from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Abilene Funeral Home Chapel of Hope 3349 N. 12th Street.

Online condolences and guest book may be signed at www.abilenefuneralhome.com






Published in Abilene Reporter News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
