Hamil Family Funeral Home
6449 Buffalo Gap Road
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 692-2232
Mickey D. Horton


1950 - 2019
Mickey D. Horton Obituary
Mickey D. Horton

Abilene - Mickey D. Horton, 68, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019 after a 3-year battle with cancer. Graveside services were held Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Elmwood Memorial Park Cemetery. Mickey was born in Abilene in 1950, graduated from Abilene High School, married Rosemary Montell in 1977. He worked for Walmart for 20 years and was a Vietnam veteran serving in the U.S. Air Force. Mickey was preceded in death by his father Don, sister Sharon Watson, brother, Jerry Don Horton, niece, Stacy Horton Sanchez and nephew Matthew Masso. He is survived by his wife, son Keith and wife Shelly. Sisters; Brenda Mauldin, Barbara Blassingame and Gloria Masso, his mother Mary Lou, one grandchild and three great grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be left at www.hamilfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 17, 2019
