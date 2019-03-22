|
Mike Martin
Abilene - Mike Martin, born on September 30, 1950, passed away on March 18, 2019. A celebration of life of will be held at 11am on Saturday, March 23, 2019 in the Elliott-Hamil Chapel of Faith, located at 5701 Hwy 277 South.
Preceded in death by JB and Jean Martin
Survived by sons Paige Martin of Houston, Court Martin of Fort Worth and daughter Brittany Martin Manicom of The Woodlands. Brothers Gary Martin, Roger Martin, and sister Jana Martin Neal. Grandchildren Hannah Kaye, Callie, Cade, Corbin Martin and Rhett and River Manicom.
Our dad was a loving father who enjoyed spending his time with his family and friends especially his grandchildren. Daddy loved fishing and being on the golf course. When he wasn't spending time with his family Daddy enjoyed his carpentry and building projects.
After graduating from high school, he moved to Abilene where he married and raised three children. Our dad was part of the Calvary Baptist softball team for several seasons. Years later little league baseball came calling where he coached his sons' teams, as well as, served as a member on the Southern Little League Board.
He was a caring man who loved God and didn't hesitate to drop what he was doing to help someone in need. Friends and family were everything to him. Everyone he had a relationship with was made to feel as if they were the most important person in the world to him. To his children, our dad was a larger than life hero, who we loved immensely. We will forever cherish our time with him. We will sorely miss and love you forever.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Mar. 22, 2019