Mildred Downing Braddy


1935 - 2019
Mildred Downing Braddy Obituary
Mildred Downing Braddy

Burleson - Mildred Downing Braddy, age 84, passed away peacefully on August 23, 2019, in Burleson, Texas. She was born on February 6, 1935, in Winters, Texas, to Ida Belle Downing and Arlie Joe Downing. She graduated from Abilene High School and then attended Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene, Texas. She was most recently a member of Wiley Baptist Church in Abilene, TX. Mildred is survived by her son Ken Braddy, Jr., and his wife Tammy, of Nashville, TN., and her daughter Debra Brown and her husband Dr. Ron Brown, of Burleson, TX. Mildred is also survived by four grandchildren: Josh Braddy, Austin Brown, Ryan Braddy, and Madi Brown, plus one great-grandson, Logan James Braddy. There will be a short graveside service at 10:30AM on Friday August 30 at Elliott Hamil Garden of Memories Cemetery in Abilene, TX. A memorial service will be held on September 2nd at 10:30AM at Crestmont Baptist Church, 640 NW Tarrant, Burleson, TX., 76028. Dr. Ron Brown will officiate both the graveside and memorial services
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Aug. 28, 2019
