Mildred "Millie" Earline Gibson
Abilene - Mildred "Millie" Earline Gibson of Abilene, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the age of 80. Her services will be held Monday, March 4, 2019 at 9:30 AM at First United Methodist Church, 202 Butternut St., with Senior Pastor Gilbert Bela officiating. Interment will follow in the Texas State Veterans Cemetery under the direction of North's Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 2:00 - 4:00 PM Sunday, March 3, 2019 in North's Memorial Chapel, 242 Orange St.
Millie was born July 17, 1938 in Black Oak, Craighead County, Arkansas to Winston and Nancy (Marbrey) Goodman. She was one of 11 children. The early years, surrounded by a large family, instilled in Millie a love for family.
Millie met and married J.C. Gibson in Hernando, Mississippi on September 22, 1956. Millie and J.C. raised three children, Sharon, Brenda and David, and celebrated 62 years of marriage in 2018.
In addition to her family, Millie had a successful business career in various roles including bookkeeper, sales associate, and department store manager. In the end, it was her family that provided Millie the greatest enjoyment and satisfaction.
Millie is preceded in death by her parents, Winston and Nancy Goodman of Caraway, Arkansas, seven brothers, three sisters, and one grandson, Gary Wayne Wright of Denton, Texas.
Millie is survived by her husband, J.C. Gibson of Abilene, daughter, Sharon Kay Robinson of Dallas, daughter, Brenda Orend of Palm Bay, Florida, her husband Harold "Butch" Orend and their two children, Banning and James, as well as her son, David Gibson of Alpine, Texas, his wife, Karen Gibson, and their three children Jason, Joshua and Jonathan and nine great grandchildren.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Mar. 1, 2019
