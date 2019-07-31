|
|
Mildred Pillans
Eula - Mildred "Mid" Clair Farmer Pillans, 91, of Eula, Texas, passed away peacefully on July 28, 2019 at a Lubbock care facility, after a weekend surrounded by family.
Mid was born January 12, 1928 to Elmyra and Judge Lester Farmer. She was raised on a farm with six siblings. Her fondest childhood memories involved baseball, picking cotton, fishing and learning to drive a car at the age of 13.
She attended school in Eula, where she enjoyed English, music, poetry and basketball. She married Benjamin "Benja" Palmer Pillans on February 8, 1947 in an intimate ceremony at his sister's house in Baird. They were married for 65 years, the same number of years Mid's parents were married. She and Benja were avid square dancers and long-time members of Broadview Baptist Church. Mid was a dedicated volunteer at Abilene ISD. Her favorite hobby was cooking ¬- some of her favorite dishes to prepare were fried chicken, Thanksgiving dressing, angel food cake and chocolate pie.
Mid was preceded in death by her husband, Benja Pillans; son, Reggie Pillans; parents, Elmyra and Lester Farmer; siblings, Leonard (and Rosabelle) Farmer, Jack Farmer, Wendell (and TommyAnn) Farmer and Julian Farmer; and two brothers-in-law, Howard Barton and Harold Henderson.
She is survived by daughter, Denese, and son-in-law, Eddie Thetford; daughter-in-law, Doylene Pillans; two sisters, Norma Jean "Peanut" Barton and Nell Henderson; grandchildren, Donya (and Ian) Mason, Denesha (and Wayne) Rogers, Joby (and Kyle) Pillans, Sara (and Brandon) Tucker, and Skyler Thetford; great-grandchildren, Julian Pillans, Alexis Mason, Tanner (and Emma) Rogers, Peyton Rogers, Kyah Pillans, and Kolby Pillans; and, many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at The Hamil Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Rd, Abilene, TX. Graveside services will be held at the Eula Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019.
A memorial service will follow at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday at Broadview Baptist Church, 2500 S 27th St, Abilene, TX. Pastor David Cason will officiate. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home.
Memorials may be given to: Buckner Children and Family Services, 129 Brentwood Ave. Lubbock, TX 79416; Broadview Baptist Church, 2500 S 27th Abilene, TX 79605; Eula Cemetery Association, 5930 FM 603 Clyde, TX 79510; Juvenile Diabetes Association, 26 Broadway 14th Floor New York, NY 10004.
The family of Mildred wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all who assisted with Mid's care and services.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at:
www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 31, 2019