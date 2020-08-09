Mildred Virginia (McClure) Warren
Eula - Mildred Virginia (McClure) Warren, 89, of Eula passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020 in Abilene, Texas. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the Eula Cemetery with Rev. Edward Flores of Roby United Methodist Church officiating under the direction of Bailey Howard Funeral Home of Clyde.
Mildred was born at home, in Callahan County, on November 9, 1930. Her parents were Austin Earl McClure and Ella Virginia (Norcross) McClure. She graduated from Eula High School in Eula, Texas in 1948. While in high school, Mildred was on the basketball team and won many awards and medals; she enjoyed riding horses, and she worked on a farm. She also was a talented musician and frequently sang and played the piano at the Eula United Methodist Church. Mildred married Dabney Burns Warren on July 15, 1950 in Eula, Texas. They lived in Abilene, Midland and Eula throughout their years together, but Mildred was happiest during the years they lived on her farm in Eula. She enjoyed raising flowers and had a love for photography. Mildred was a member of the Eula United Methodist Church and then a member of First United Methodist Church in Abilene. She had a strong prayer life and was a blessing to all who knew her. Mildred had several jobs throughout her life. She worked for Banner Dairy, Western Cotton Oil Co., WTU and was the accounting secretary for Payless Cashways Lumber in Abilene. Her speed and attention to detail made her indispensable to the business. She was hired by Payless while the store was still being built in 1971 and worked there until she retired in 1998. The job she treasured the most however, was raising and looking after her three children. She was a devoted mother who always placed her children's needs above her own. Mildred also loved being a grandmother and making mud pies with her granddaughters when they were little.
Mildred was preceded in death by her parents, Austin McClure and Ella Virginia McClure of Eula; her husband Dabney Burns Warren of Eula; her brothers, Daniel Austin (Buck) McClure of Abilene and David McClure of Tuscola and sister Nancy Rogers near Tuscola.
Mildred is survived by her sons, Dabney Burns Warren, Jr. and John Philip Warren (Shellie Warren); daughter Stacy Virginia (Warren) Bryan; two granddaughters, Anastasia Bryan (Levi Tindall) and Tara (Warren) Moore (Trey Moore); brother-in-law Bill Rogers; sister-in-law Rosa lee McClure; one niece and three nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer's Association
, Walk to End Alzheimer's.
The family of Mildred Warren wishes to extend heartfelt gratitude to the Hendrick Hospice Care Team for their endless hours of devoted care of Mildred. We are also grateful for the support of family and friends at this difficult time.
