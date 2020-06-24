Millie Gillen
Abilene - Millie Ruth Gillen, 86, recently of Abilene, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020. She was born on October 12, 1933 in Liberty County, TX. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Rd.
Millie was very church going; she worked in church nurseries and even worked as a secretary helping to manage the finances at the Crosby Assembly of God.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ira B. Gillen, and daughter Vickie Darlene Ford.
She is survived by her son, Vernon Gillen; grandchildren, Shane Brooks, Darren Gillen, and Christopher Allen Brooks; great-grandchildren, Alex Dyer and her daughter Marceline Noel Dyer, Jaina Brooks, Christian Brooks, and Dayton Brooks.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.