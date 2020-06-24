Millie Gillen
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Millie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Millie Gillen

Abilene - Millie Ruth Gillen, 86, recently of Abilene, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020. She was born on October 12, 1933 in Liberty County, TX. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Rd.

Millie was very church going; she worked in church nurseries and even worked as a secretary helping to manage the finances at the Crosby Assembly of God.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ira B. Gillen, and daughter Vickie Darlene Ford.

She is survived by her son, Vernon Gillen; grandchildren, Shane Brooks, Darren Gillen, and Christopher Allen Brooks; great-grandchildren, Alex Dyer and her daughter Marceline Noel Dyer, Jaina Brooks, Christian Brooks, and Dayton Brooks.

Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hamil Family Funeral Home
6449 Buffalo Gap Road
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 692-2232
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved