Mindy Michelle Hagan
Abilene, formerly of Clyde - Mindy Michelle Hagan, 40, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at her home in Abilene. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Bailey Howard Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Dan Murray officiating. Burial will follow in the Clyde Catholic Cemetery.
Mindy was born September 3, 1979, in Baird to David and Pam (Prickett) Hagan. She graduated from Clyde High School in 1998. She then attended Cisco Junior College and McMurry University. She worked as a nanny and was a lifetime resident of the Clyde and Abilene area. She was a member of the St. Joachim & Ann's Catholic Church of Clyde.
She is survived by her parents, David and Pam Hagan of Clyde; brother, Kevin Hagan and wife Kasi of Clyde; nephew, Will Hagan; and two nieces, Kalli Underwood and husband Brett and Brooklyn Hagan; and her beloved dogs, Gizmo and Ranger.
Online condolences may be made at www.baileyhowardfuneralhome.com