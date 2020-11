Minta Sue CypertThrockmorton - Minta Sue Cypert was a lifetime resident of Throckmorton, Texas where she attended school, graduating at the age of 16. She attended McMurry College in Abilene, graduating in 3 years (the only 3 years she did not live in Throckmorton) and worked for Liles Insurance & Abstract after returning to Throckmorton. A teaching position opened in the Throckmorton Independent School District, which she served as High School Business Teacher for 39 years. A favorite among her students, she was elected either Senior or Junior sponsor every year except one. She married Walter Richard Cypert July 22, 1949 and gave birth to two sons: Charles Walter (Chuck) of Plano, Texas and Rickey Lynn (Rick) of Lincoln, Nebraska.She is survived by her two sons, grandson Steven Charles of Dallas, Texas, and a host of former students.Visitation will be at Smith Family Funeral Homes, 107 North Austin, Throckmorton, Texas 76483 on Saturday (11/7/20) from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Services will be held at First United Methodist Church, 220 North Reynolds Avenue, Throckmorton, Texas 76483, Sunday (11/8/20) at 2:00 PM with a graveside service immediately following. Services are under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Homes.The family requests tax-deductible donations to the Throckmorton School Foundation crediting the Cypert Family Memorial Scholarship, awarded each year to a graduating senior of Throckmorton High School. Donations may be mailed to Gary Glick, Edward Jones, 1513 West Walker Street, Breckenridge, Texas 76424.Online condolences can be shared with the family www.smithfamilyfh.com