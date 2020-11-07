Minta Sue Cypert
Throckmorton - Minta Sue Cypert was a lifetime resident of Throckmorton, Texas where she attended school, graduating at the age of 16. She attended McMurry College in Abilene, graduating in 3 years (the only 3 years she did not live in Throckmorton) and worked for Liles Insurance & Abstract after returning to Throckmorton. A teaching position opened in the Throckmorton Independent School District, which she served as High School Business Teacher for 39 years. A favorite among her students, she was elected either Senior or Junior sponsor every year except one. She married Walter Richard Cypert July 22, 1949 and gave birth to two sons: Charles Walter (Chuck) of Plano, Texas and Rickey Lynn (Rick) of Lincoln, Nebraska.
She is survived by her two sons, grandson Steven Charles of Dallas, Texas, and a host of former students.
Visitation will be at Smith Family Funeral Homes, 107 North Austin, Throckmorton, Texas 76483 on Saturday (11/7/20) from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Services will be held at First United Methodist Church, 220 North Reynolds Avenue, Throckmorton, Texas 76483, Sunday (11/8/20) at 2:00 PM with a graveside service immediately following. Services are under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Homes.
The family requests tax-deductible donations to the Throckmorton School Foundation crediting the Cypert Family Memorial Scholarship, awarded each year to a graduating senior of Throckmorton High School. Donations may be mailed to Gary Glick, Edward Jones, 1513 West Walker Street, Breckenridge, Texas 76424.
Online condolences can be shared with the family www.smithfamilyfh.com
.