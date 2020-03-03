|
Miracle Reighn "MiAmor" Rangel
Abilene - Miracle, age 2 of Abilene earned her wings to be with our Heavenly Father on February 27, 2020 at Cook's Hospital surrounded by her loved ones.
Funeral services celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home 5701 Hwy. 277 S. in Abilene with Dr. Jonathan Fuentes, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Ladder Day Saints officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday, evening from 4 to 8:00 PM at the funeral home.
Miracle brought so much joy and happiness to our lives. The memories of her sparkle, and being a diva will always remain in our minds. She will be forever remembered and sorely missed by all who had the privilege to know and love her.
She is preceded in death by her Popo, Joe Zarate. She is survived by her parents Diamond Herrin, and Kevin Rangel; her Sister, Sophia of Abilene. Maternal Family: Memaw, Nora Zarate; aunts & uncles, April Ramirez, Manny Ramirez (Elizabeth), Anthony Ramirez (Connie), Dominic Zarate (Precilla), Nathan Herrin (Daniela), Thomas Herrin, Bobby Vosquez (Crystal) of Abilene; great-grandparents, Virginia Jones of Abilene and Mr. & Mrs. Manuel Navarrete of Tye, Vernon Jones of Brownwood and Mr. & Mrs. Bernie Martinez of Abilene; great aunts & uncles: Mr. & Mrs. Robert Wells of Roanoke and Mr. & Mrs. Randy Navarrete of Abilene. Miracles paternal Family: Grandparents, Sharon Rangel, Pedro Rangel of Abilene and Gary Owens of MS; uncles: Kent and Keith Rangel; aunt, Kyleigh Waldrop of Abilene; great aunts, Tena McDowell & Inez Witcher, all from MS; several special cousins she loved spending time with; and host of other relatives.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020