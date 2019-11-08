|
Miriam Louise Lockhart
Lubbock - Miriam Louise Lockhart, 55, of Lubbock, Texas, was born on July 10, 1964, in Houston, Texas, to Robert and Louise (Rogers) Lockhart and married the love of her life, Laura Story, in 2009 in Connecticut. Miriam died peacefully at home surrounded by love, with Laura at her side, on November 6—their 10th wedding anniversary.
Miriam graduated from Cooper High School in Abilene, Texas, and earned a Bachelor of Education from Anderson University in Indiana and a Master in Curriculum and Instruction from Texas Tech University. She was an innovative and widely loved teacher at Roscoe Wilson elementary school, where she taught fourth grade for more than a decade.
Miriam and Laura loved to spend time with family and friends, especially hosting gatherings and traveling. Miriam enjoyed party planning, gardening, cooking for others, and a good binge-watch. Beaches, sunsets, wine, and film festivals were a few of her favorite things. Her steadfast courage and bright smile in the face of ongoing challenges continue to be an inspiration, and her effortless wisdom is treasured by many.
Miriam is survived by her beloved wife Laura and their five children—Dieterich, Henry, Zephyr, Josephine, and Mesa. She is also survived by her parents; sister Carole, brother-in-law Bernhard, and nephew Andre; brother Tom and nieces Madeline and Caroline; mother-in-law Karen and her husband Jim; sister-in-law Lisa; and sister-in-law Heather, brother-in-law Jay, and their kids Eloise, Everett, and Adelaide.
A public celebration of Miriam's life will be held at St. John's United Methodist Church, Lubbock, on Sunday, November 10 at 2 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to:
Hospice of Lubbock, 3702 21st Street, Lubbock, TX 79410—our lifeline and constant source of support this past year
Friends of Camp Mary White, Inc., 5109 82nd Unit 7, #1166, Lubbock, TX 79424—a girls' summer adventure camp in Mayhill, NM, where a library has been established in Miriam's name
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019