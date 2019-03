Mona "Sue" Corning



Abilene - Mona Sue Corning, 80, of Abilene, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Funeral services will be on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 1:00 pm in the chapel of Piersall Funeral Directors, 733 Butternut Street. Viewing and visitation will be on Sunday, March 3, from 3:00 - 5:00 pm at the funeral home.



Mona Sue Lumpkin Corning was born on September 19, 1938, to Emmett H. and Lela Lumpkin of Big Spring, Texas. She attended Abilene High School, and then received her Bachelor's degree from Abilene Christian University before attending Oklahoma University School of Medicine for her master's degree in Speech Pathology. She practiced for a number of years at the West Texas Rehabilitation Center, as well as teaching Speech Pathology at Hardin-Simmons University. Later, she returned to school at ACU where she received her Masters of Marriage and Family Therapy degree.



Sue married Clarence Samuel Corning on July 29, 1967. They raised six children together, as well as taking in nieces, grandchildren and friends at various times.



Sue loved her God and her Lord Jesus Christ, and often sought to honor them through her words and deeds. She was passionate about prayer and continued her philanthropy and charitable giving, even into her later years when she was largely homebound. She loved roses, reading, cats - especially Siamese cats—and the color yellow. She also laid down a mean hand of forty-two from time to time.



She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Emmett Holmes Lumpkin and Lela Mabel Richards Lumpkin of Abilene, and her sister Ora Claire Tidwell of New Mexico. She is survived by her husband Clarence of Abilene, their children Jay, Steven, David, Loella, Cristen and Caryn; eight grandchildren Nathan, Levi, Jacob, Sarah, Danielle, Ellen, Brianna, and Dillon, and sixteen great-grandchildren.



Flowers may be sent to the funeral home, or donations in her honor may be made to Meals on Wheels or the .



