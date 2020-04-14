|
Monica Vincent
Eastland - Monica Lynn Vincent "Lynn" of Eastland passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Eastland Memorial Hospital, A private graveside service will be held at Friday April 17, 2020 . Visitation will be held from 11-5pm Thursday April 16, 2020 at North's Funeral Home.
Monica was born December 19, 1954 in Bryan, TX to Jane Vincent and Curtis Allen Vincent. She studied nursing and loved Barrell racing with her horses. She had 3 beautiful daughters Anita, Michelle, Shere. She also has 11 grandchildren. that thought the world of her
Life began again for lynn when she met her soul mate Chris Hollis. During her life after raising her children, she loved the country out doors, and watching the rain. Fishing was always an outlet for her to talk to god and pray for others. Lynn was quiet, kind and immenseley generous to family and strangers. Her presence was always humble and calming.
Lynn was preceded in death by father Curtis Vincent, husband Glenn Gordon, son Joe Ben Viertel
Vernon Willis, granddaughter Christy Gordon, Pamela Jo Larkin, and Maternal grandparents Thomas and Fanie Stutts.
Left to cherish her memories are: mother Jane Viertel and step father Ervin of Brenham, TX daughters Anita Gordon of Abilene, Amy Gordon of Abilene, and Shere' Thompson of Las Vegas NV. grandchildren, Christy, Adison, Unique, Vejronica, Velicia, Sherry, Kendra, Takota, Bralyn, Tyrell,Colby Rosco, Christy Hollis and Step-son C.J. Rasco, and the love of her life Chris Hollis of Eastland. and a host of extended family and many friends. Online Condolences may be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020