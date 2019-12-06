|
Monna Jane Casey
Abilene - Monna Jane Casey of Abilene passed away on December 5th, 2019 in Abilene, Texas.
Visitation will be from 3-5 pm Sunday December 8th, 2019 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home at 6449 Buffalo Gap Road. Funeral services will be held 10 am Monday December 9th, 2019 at Wylie United Methodist Church with Jeff Hatcher officiating Burial will follow at Potosi Cemetery in Potosi, Texas. Services are under the direction of the The Hamil Family Funeral Home,
Monna was born in Abilene Texas to Avery and Jewell Vinson on February 24, 1937. She graduated from Wylie High School in 1955. Monna and John Casey were married June 3, 1955 in Abilene. She was a home maker most of her life caring for her 5 children and once this was accomplished, she cared for residents at the Abilene State Supported Living Center and others in their homes. She was an avid supporter of the Wylie Schools and community and rarely missed watching her children and grandchildren participate in various sporting and school events. She rarely missed a Texas Rangers baseball game.
Monna was preceded in death by John Koger Casey, her spouse of nearly 60 years, in February of 2015, parents, daughter in law Sheron Casey and sister Jean Brown.
She is survived by daughter Jan Casey of Abilene, 4 sons Johnny Casey, Timmy Casey and wife Holly and Terry Casey and wife Cathy all of Abilene and Tommy Casey and wife Jill of Searcy, Arkansas, 15 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be grandsons. Memorials may be made to Wylie Methodist Church or Head for the Cure in honor of granddaughter Jennifer Lively.
