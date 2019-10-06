|
Monroe Wayne Levrets
Abilene - Monroe Wayne Levrets, 85, a lifelong resident of the Abilene area, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019 in Abilene.
Born in View, Texas, on April 9, 1934, Monroe was the son of Hilda (Galle) and Melvin Roy Levrets. He was a graduate of Abilene High School and married Joyce Gaye Dixon on June 6, 1953 at Caps Baptist Church. He was a member of Wylie Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher. He also served in the United States Marine Corp Reserve. Monroe enjoyed a 50-year career as a self-employed office machine dealer in Abilene.
Monroe served on many boards in Abilene, including Hendrick Hospital, of which he also served as Chairman. He served with the Abilene Baptist Association, being named Lay Person of the Year in 1989. He was a past member of the Wylie Lions Club.
He was a past president of the National Office Machine Dealers Association and international past president and chairman of the Business Technology Association.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Fred Levrets; and two sisters, Eunice Bogie and Bernice Brazzil.
Monroe is survived by his childhood sweetheart, the love of his life for 66 years, Joyce Levrets of Abilene; two sons, Greg Levrets and wife Debra of Abilene, and Randy Levrets and wife Stacey of Buffalo Gap; a brother, Tim Levrets and wife Kathy of View; a sister, Gerri Connally of Fort Worth; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at a visitation from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, October 6th, at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road in Abilene. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, October 7th, at Wylie Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Harkrider officiating. Burial will follow in Drummond Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Wade Levrets, Reid Levrets, Jeff Koslan, Cameron Moore, Mike Farmer and Todd Johnson.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Oct. 6, 2019