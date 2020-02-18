|
Mooljibhai Mehta
Abilene - Mooljibhai Maganlal Mehta, 100 years of age, attained eternal rest and shreejicharan, surrounded by close and loving family at his home in Abilene, TX on February 16, 2020.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home on 277 S. in Abilene. The family will receive guest on Friday, Feb. 21 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm for visitation also at the funeral home.
He was born on December 20, 1919, in Savarkundla, India, to the late Maganlal and Kanchan Mehta. He married the late Jyotilaben on Oct. 5, 1937 in India. While attending military school he began to learn the skill of animal husbandry and eventually became a Veterinarian Physician in India. He retired in 1977 after a long and successful career of working with many very large animals. He immigrated to the United States in 1982 and maintained a residence in Abilene, TX since 2003. He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to all. A humble, selfless, and gentle being with a smile always on his face who was an avid sportsman with great passion and talent for cricket, tennis, golf, and many other sports. He was known as "ADA" in his hometown. He had a great love for classical music, cultivated deep friendships, and maintained a strong spirituality in life in the Hindu religion. He was a kindred spirit and loved all beings and animals. He possessed a strong will. He was a brilliant man with unsurpassed wit and love for learning. He leaves behind a legacy of kindness, love, and compassion to all.
He was preceded in death by his wife Jyotilaben; daughter, Kashmira; and sister Saraswati.
Mooljibhai is survived by his brother Indravadan (Prafula) Mehta of (India); his eight children, Dinesh (Niharika) Mehta of PA, Ramesh (Sudha) Mehta of Abilene, Vasanti (Kishor) Parekh of Temple, TX, Ishwari (Anandbhai) Desai of San Antonio, TX, Hiren (Maya) Mehta of NJ, Himanshu (Hemlata) of CT, Zarna (Yogesh) Patel of Abilene, and Rajesh (Vina) Mehta of Austin, TX ; 15 grandchildren, Nisha, Montu, Palak, Dhruv, Aasta, Kunal, Radhi, Shyam, Anuja, Mansi, Parth, Viraj, Ravij, Sarita, and Yajat; and 3 great-grandchildren, Aarav, Eva, and Avan.
The family gratefully acknowledges the caring staff of Abilene Regional Medical Center in the PCU unit, Christine, Azimio, Lauren, Corbin and staff. Your compassionate care for our loved one will be remembered.
If desired, memorial contributions in his remembrance can be made to Ekal Vidyalaya schools at Ekal.org. To leave condolences to the family please visit, www.elliotthamilfuneralhomes.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020