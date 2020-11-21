MSgt. Bernard Clifforf Moore, USAF (Ret.)
Abilene - MSgt. Bernard Clifford Moore, USAF (Ret.), 89, of Abilene passed away on November 19, 2020.
Services Celebrating his life will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home's Chapel of Faith 5701 Hwy. 277 S. in Abilene. Burial will follow with military honors at Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene under the direction of Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home. Family and friends are invited to attend visitation on Monday November 30 from 5-7:00 PM.
"Clif" was born on March 12, 1931 to the late Bernard Clark Moore and Della Daisy(Hines) Moore in Hines, West Virginia, a town named after his ancestors. He married Janice Geraldine Dodd on October 16, 1954 together they had seven children and took on the excitement and challenges of being a military family. He was drafted into the United States Army and served from 1952 until 1954. Clif later joined the United States Air Force and after a successful military career that spanned 23 years and many different Bases he retired in Abilene. He went on to work for the City of Abilene in the Water Department for 19 years. He had been a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Non Commissioners Association. Clif was a strong family man and found much enjoyment in creating memories with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was loyal and very giving. As a child his loving Christian mother planted the seeds of faith in his heart, and over time they bloomed and became a source of strength for him in his own personal walk with the Lord. He enjoyed reading the bible, and often shared his hope with his children as they got older. All who knew him love and cherished him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Kenneth Moore, Thelma Spencer, Garnett Hacker, and Virginia Black; and a daughter-in-law, Tomasa Trevino Moore.
He is survived by his children, Clifford N. Moore, Teresa Moore Ervin (Jack), Vicki Moore Butts (Terence) all of Abilene, Debbie Moore Garcia (Rey) of George West, TX, Diann Moore of San Antonio, TX, Kevin Moore (Donna Sue) and Mike Moore (Angel) of West Virginia; 8 grandchildren, Paul Phillips, James Moore, Donna Moore Manning, Traci Perez Mobley, Ryan Perez, Joshua, Meagan, and Aaron Moore; 7 great grandchildren, Ally and Mason Manning, Cade and Savannah Mobley, Kaylie, Devin, and Damian Perez; many nieces, and nephews he loved dearly; and a large extended family in West Virginia.
To leave condolences to the family please visit, www.elliotthamilfuneralhome.com