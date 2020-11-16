MSgt Kenneth Black USAF (Ret)
Merkel - Kenneth Wayne Black, 71, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 in Abilene. His funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, November 21st in the Elmwood Funeral Home Chapel, 5750 HWY 277 South with burial following in Elmwood Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 PM Friday at the funeral home.
Ken was born on March 24, 1949 in Latrobe, Pennsylvania the son of Walter W. Black Jr. and Pauline Petrosky Black. He grew up in McKeesport, Pennsylvania and graduated from McKeesport High School in 1967. He retired as a MSGT from the US Air Force in 1988 after 21 years of service. After his retirement, he was the manager of the Tye Truck Stop for several years and then worked as a Family Service Counselor at Elmwood Funeral Home and Memorial Park for 19 years. Ken was a proud member of the Abilene Founders Lions Club. He was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Dallas Stars.
Kens favorite roles in life were being "Daddy" to his daughters and "Poppy" to his grandchildren. He loved spending time with family whether it be going on trips, eating out, or attending Broadway shows at the Abilene Civic Center. Ken loved to have fun and was always good at keeping people laughing.
Survivors include his daughters, Sandra Roys and husband Dale of Merkel, Jeniffer Salyers and husband Randy of Abilene; two brothers, George Black of McKeesport, PA and Larry Black of Stahlstown, PA; 3 granddaughters, Lisa Roys Hall and husband Robert of Merkel, Anicia and Kenlee Salyers of Abilene; 3 great grandchildren, Harlynn, Harleigh and Brody Hall of Merkel.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 1 granddaughter, Kelsey Roys; and a brother, Walter W. Black III.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Abilene Founders Lions Club the American Cancer Society
or donors favorite charity.
