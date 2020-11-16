1/1
MSgt Kenneth Black (Ret) Usaf
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MSgt's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MSgt Kenneth Black USAF (Ret)

Merkel - Kenneth Wayne Black, 71, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 in Abilene. His funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, November 21st in the Elmwood Funeral Home Chapel, 5750 HWY 277 South with burial following in Elmwood Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 PM Friday at the funeral home.

Ken was born on March 24, 1949 in Latrobe, Pennsylvania the son of Walter W. Black Jr. and Pauline Petrosky Black. He grew up in McKeesport, Pennsylvania and graduated from McKeesport High School in 1967. He retired as a MSGT from the US Air Force in 1988 after 21 years of service. After his retirement, he was the manager of the Tye Truck Stop for several years and then worked as a Family Service Counselor at Elmwood Funeral Home and Memorial Park for 19 years. Ken was a proud member of the Abilene Founders Lions Club. He was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Dallas Stars.

Kens favorite roles in life were being "Daddy" to his daughters and "Poppy" to his grandchildren. He loved spending time with family whether it be going on trips, eating out, or attending Broadway shows at the Abilene Civic Center. Ken loved to have fun and was always good at keeping people laughing.

Survivors include his daughters, Sandra Roys and husband Dale of Merkel, Jeniffer Salyers and husband Randy of Abilene; two brothers, George Black of McKeesport, PA and Larry Black of Stahlstown, PA; 3 granddaughters, Lisa Roys Hall and husband Robert of Merkel, Anicia and Kenlee Salyers of Abilene; 3 great grandchildren, Harlynn, Harleigh and Brody Hall of Merkel.

He was preceded in death by his parents; 1 granddaughter, Kelsey Roys; and a brother, Walter W. Black III.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Abilene Founders Lions Club the American Cancer Society or donors favorite charity.

Memories may be shared with the family through the obituary link at www.elmwoodfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Elmwood Funeral Home & Memorial Park
5750 Hwy 277 South
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 692-0655
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Elmwood Funeral Home & Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved