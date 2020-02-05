|
|
MSgt. Patrick Eugene Braden, USAF (Ret)
Abilene - Master Sergeant Patrick Eugene Braden, USAF (Ret), 73, of Abilene, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 in Abilene.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday February 9, 2020 in the Staterooms at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.
Committal services with military honors will be held at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home.
Patrick was born on December 24, 1946 in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania to the late Alexander and Angeline (Grossi) Braden. He and Maureen Smith were married on July 11, 1970 in Huntingdonshire, England. Patrick joined the U.S. Air Force in 1965. He completed his basic training at Lackland AFB. He was based at Mountain Home AFB, Udorn Royal Thai AFB, Alconbury AFB and Huntingdon, U.K. He later served as an Air Force recruiter for 13 years. Patrick was a very passionate member of the NRA, a lifetime member of the and a member of the Disabled American Veterans. He and Maureen moved to Abilene in 2002.
Patrick was preceded in death by a great grandson, Damian in 2007.
Survivors include his wife, Maureen Braden; one son, Ricky Braden; one daughter, Renee Gonzalez and husband Roman; four sisters, Alexis, Bernadette, Susan and Patricia; seven grandchildren, Dana, Josh, Christina, Brittany, Nikki, Lauren and Roman III; and 14 great grandchildren.
Serving as pallbearers will be the US Air Force Honor Guard.
Family suggests memorials may be made to the Post 6873, 1049 Veterans Drive, Abilene, TX. 79605 or the Disabled American Veterans at dav.org.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020