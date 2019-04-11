|
MSgt. Robert A. Hvidt, USAF (Ret.)
Abilene, TX - MSgt. Robert Alexander Hvidt, USAF (Ret.), 76, passed away April 9, 2019 in Abilene, Texas.
Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene. Memorial services will be held at Wylie Baptist Church on Friday, April 12, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Darrin Ray officiating.
Bob was born in Berkeley, California on January 7, 1943 to the late Robert L. Hvidt and Jackie Vance. In 1960 he graduated from Clayton Valley High School in Clayton, California, and entered the United States Air Force. He served in the Vietnam War as an airplane mechanic and was a Flight Engineer on the C-141 airplane most of his Air Force career
He married the love of his life, Sharon Lee Pleasant, on April 29, 1962 in Concord, California.
Bob is survived by his wife, Sharon; four children, Michael, Robert, Kimberly and Randy and daughter-in-law Amber; 10 grandchildren, Robbie, Kaitlyn, Ashley, Colin, Brittany, Hunter, Andy, Randy, Kelsielee and Taylor; and great-grandchild, Reese.
Bob was beloved by his whole family and will be dearly missed.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Wylie Baptist Church Building Fund, 6097 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene, TX 79606.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Apr. 11, 2019