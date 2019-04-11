Services
Hamil Family Funeral Home
6449 Buffalo Gap Road
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 692-2232
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hamil Family Funeral Home
6449 Buffalo Gap Road
Abilene, TX 79606
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Wylie Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for MSgt. Usaf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MSgt. Robert A. Hvidt (Ret.) Usaf


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
MSgt. Robert A. Hvidt (Ret.) Usaf Obituary
MSgt. Robert A. Hvidt, USAF (Ret.)

Abilene, TX - MSgt. Robert Alexander Hvidt, USAF (Ret.), 76, passed away April 9, 2019 in Abilene, Texas.

Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene. Memorial services will be held at Wylie Baptist Church on Friday, April 12, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Darrin Ray officiating.

Bob was born in Berkeley, California on January 7, 1943 to the late Robert L. Hvidt and Jackie Vance. In 1960 he graduated from Clayton Valley High School in Clayton, California, and entered the United States Air Force. He served in the Vietnam War as an airplane mechanic and was a Flight Engineer on the C-141 airplane most of his Air Force career

He married the love of his life, Sharon Lee Pleasant, on April 29, 1962 in Concord, California.

Bob is survived by his wife, Sharon; four children, Michael, Robert, Kimberly and Randy and daughter-in-law Amber; 10 grandchildren, Robbie, Kaitlyn, Ashley, Colin, Brittany, Hunter, Andy, Randy, Kelsielee and Taylor; and great-grandchild, Reese.

Bob was beloved by his whole family and will be dearly missed.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Wylie Baptist Church Building Fund, 6097 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene, TX 79606.

Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hamil Family Funeral Home
Download Now