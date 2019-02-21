Services
North's Funeral Home
242 Orange St
Abilene, TX 79601
(325) 677-6246
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Murline Beaver Obituary
Murline Beaver

Tuesday, February 19, 2019, TX

Murline Cruz-Beaver, 93, of Abilene, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 2pm at North's Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mathew Lubin officiating. Viewing will be held from 10-4pm P.M. on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Norths Funeral Home. Services are entrusted to Norths Funeral Home, 242 Orange Street.

Murline was born on April 18, 1925 to Robert Cruz Sr. and Elnora Pisdell in Albany, Texas. One of her favorite things to do was exercise. Murline gave her life to Christ at an early age and was a long time faithful member of the Macedonia Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Beaver; parents; Robert Cruz Sr. and Elnora Pisdell; sisters: Cellstine Rodriguez, Ollie Jones, and Mary Howard.

Left to cherish her memories are son, Troy Burks of Abilene; grandson, Eric Calloway of Highland Village, Texas; brother, Robert Cruz Jr. of Abilene; sisters; Ruthie Cruz and Carrie Brooks both of Abilene; a very dear friend, Little Evelyn of Abilene, and a host of nieces, nephews, great- grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and extended family and many friends.

Online condolences can be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Feb. 21, 2019
