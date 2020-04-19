|
Myrna Loy Thomas
Clyde - Myrna Loy Thomas, 80, of Clyde died Friday, April 17, 2020 in an Abilene hospital. A private burial will be held at the Clyde Cemetery and a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Visitation will be from 6:00 until 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 20th at Bailey Howard Funeral Home of Clyde.
Myrna was born October 7, 1939 in Pioneer, Texas to Olan and Mildred (Dillard) Corley. She graduated from Abilene high school and earned her cosmetology license from Vernon Regional Junior College. She was a beautician for many years, working in Vernon and Duncanville. She married Glenn Dilworth Thomas in Abilene on July 15, 1960. After retirement, they moved to Clyde in the early 2000's. Myrna was a Baptist and a member of TOPS.
She is survived by her son Galen Keith Thomas of Dearborn, Michigan; daughter-in-law Edith Thomas of Star; sister Patsy Cradic and husband Don of Churchill, Tennessee; sister-in-law Connie Corley of Taylor; three grandchildren, Richard Glenn Thomas, Vanessa Winters and Susan Winters; eleven great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild and numerous other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Meals on Wheels.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020