Services
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Myrtle Whisenhunt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myrtle B. Whisenhunt


1922 - 2019
Myrtle B. Whisenhunt Obituary
Myrtle B. Whisenhunt

Abilene - Myrtle B. (Reynolds) Whisenhunt, 97, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019 in Abilene. She was born on March 2, 1922 in Seymour, Texas to Ben and Ida Mae (Burch) Reynolds. Myrtle attended high school in Rule, Texas, moved to the Abilene community in February of 1940, then on October 5, 1940, she married Arlie Whisenhunt in Merkel, Texas. He preceded her in death on May 9, 1971.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, with burial following at Rose Hill Cemetery in Merkel. Visitation hours will be Monday, July 1, 2019 from 5:30 until 7:00 p.m. at The Hamil Family Funeral Home.

Myrtle was a member of Southwest Park Baptist Church in Abilene. She owned and operated Myrtle's Daycare Center for over 50 years. She was also a member of the TOPS Organization.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Arlie Whisenhunt; parents, Ben and Ida Reynolds; son, Don Whisenhunt; daughters, Carol Sue Whisenhunt, Patricia Ray, Lois Brubaker, and Frances O'Brien; granddaughter, Amy Mayer; brothers, Billy Ray Reynolds, Ben F. Reynolds, Jr., Travis Reynolds, Lawrence Reynolds, and Earl Reynolds; sisters, Dortha Lee Morris, and Reba French.

Myrtle is survived by her son, DeWayne Whisenhunt of Spring, Texas, sister, Pearl Pilgreen of Abilene, nine grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed by all her friends and family, especially by her granddaughter, Melanie Craig in Nolanville, Texas, with whom she had a special relationship, and a special caregiver, Billie Fields, of Abilene.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the or Southwest Park Baptist Church.

Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 1, 2019
