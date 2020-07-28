Nancy Elinor Tucker Jordan



Abilene - Born on May 14, 1936 in Abilene, TX to Henry Leo and Lela Mae Tucker and passed away on July 4, 2020 in Abilene, TX. She is survived by her husband, G. Dalvin Jordan of Monahans, TX; her three sons: Will Henry "Hank" Jordan of Abilene, TX, Scott T. Jordan of Lafayette, LA, and Carlton R. Jordan of Melissa, TX; four grandchildren: Jake Jordan of Belton, TX, Clayton Jordan of Paris, TX, Mary Margaret Jordan of Melissa, TX, and Christopher Jordan of Melissa, TX; and 5 great-grandchildren.



Nancy graduated from Abilene High School in 1954, then completed a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Spanish in 1958 from Sul Ross State College (Alpine, TX). She later earned her Master Degree in the field of Library Science in 1980 from East Texas State University (Commerce, TX).



Nancy married Gary Dalvin Jordan of Carlsbad, NM on Aug. 23, 1958; the couple was together for 62 years until her passing. After a 3-yr. deployment to Germany when Dalvin was drafted into the U.S. Army, the couple settled in Mercedes, TX as schoolteachers. From 1961 to 1993, each of them served in some capacity of Texas public education in Kerrville, Waxahachie, Brownwood, West, Alpine, and Monahans. Along the way, three sons were born and raised: Hank, Scott, and Carlton.



In the 32 years she lived in Monahans, Nancy was employed in the 80s and 90s by the J. Conrad Dunagan Foundation; she was in charge of cataloging a large private collection over a period of more than 15 years, mostly on the site of the old Coca-Cola plant by Hill Park. She then worked 16 years as an archivist for the Nita Haley Library of Midland, before retiring in her late seventies.



At noon on Saturday, July 4, 2020 in her hometown of Abilene, Nancy passed away peacefully at the age of 84. Cremation services were provided by Fry-Smith Funeral Home of Abilene, TX on July 9. A private memorial service for immediate family was held on Sunday, July 12 at McBee Cemetery in Ovalo, TX, the final resting place for many of her ancestors.









