Nancy Gregory McKinley



Abilene - Nancy Gregory McKinley, 64, of Abilene passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020. She was born in Abilene, Texas on February 8, 1956 to J.H. and Dorothy Leoma (Whitehead) Gregory.



Nancy worked as a Technology Tech for Abilene ISD and was a proud small business owner for 13 years.



She loved yard work, travelling, reading, cooking, family time, helping others and jigsaw puzzles. Nancy also enjoyed the Hill Country, German food, giving great hugs, Dr. Pepper and was very patriotic.



Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 26 years, Mike McKinley of Abilene; daughter Stephanie Frederick and husband Peter of Saint Matthews, SC; two granddaughters Alexis Stallworth and Selena Frederick both of Saint Matthews, SC; a brother; a sister; and her nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister Ann Carlin.



Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00PM Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Starbuck Funeral Home in Merkel. Gravesides services will be held at 2:00PM Friday, June 5, 2020 at Rose Hill Cemetery in Merkel under the direction of Starbuck Funeral Home.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store