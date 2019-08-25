|
|
Nancy Jean Steele Quinnett
Abilene - Nancy Jean Steele Quinnett, loving wife and mother, passed away on August 21, 2019 at the age of 70. Loving wife and mother doesn't fully express who she was; she was as loving as she was important, dynamic, beautiful, strong, passionate, forceful, loud, and fair. She will be missed greatly by so many. Funeral services will be held at the Episcopal Church of the Heavenly Rest tomorrow, Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. which is located on 602 Meander St., Abilene Texas. Arrangements are being made by Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home.
Nancy Quinnett was born to Tollie Frank and Myrtle Jean Steele March 1, 1949 in Dallas. She studied music in college before deciding on being a medical assistant. After further education and certification, she became the director of the Medical Staff Office at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene, Texas, where she worked until August of 2019. Her career at Hendrick spanned over 30 years.
Nancy met her husband Jim Quinnett in Southern California, where they married and had their first daughter, Lisa. They later moved to Dallas and had their second daughter, Erin. They then settled in Taylor County, making it their home for over 30 years. She and Jim celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary August 16, 2019.
Nancy was preceded in death by her father, T. Frank and her mother, Myrtle Jean. She is survived by her husband Jim, daughter Lisa and her husband David Brownrigg, her daughter Erin and her husband Brian Coley. She is also survived by her grandson Jack and his wife Lexie, grandson Samuel and granddaughter Bridget; brother Jim Steele, niece Alex Keely and her husband; and many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.
Because Nancy loved animals and rescued many over the course of her life, please consider donating to her favorite charity, the Humane Society in lieu of flowers.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019