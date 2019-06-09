|
|
Nancy Lavonia Grisham Prater
Shep - Nancy Lavonia Grisham Prater, 71, of Colorado Springs, Colorado went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 27, 2019, in Colorado. Graveside service will be held Saturday, June 15th, at 2:00 p.m. at the Shep Cemetery with Pastor Dr. Don Greenway of North Side Baptist Church, Abilene, TX officiating.
Nancy was born in Abilene, TX on September 28, 1947, to Joseph "Pete" and Margaret Grisham. She grew up in Shep, attended Wingate/Winters ISD and graduated from Abilene High School in 1966.
She married Jack Prater in Abilene, TX on May 27, 1993. Nancy has two children: Toby Reeves of Graham, TX; Teri Reeves Tilly (Ronnie) of Hawley, TX; six grandchildren: Brittany Reeves Maples (Turner) of Graham, TX, Dusty Reeves of Galveston, TX, Laken Tilly Barron (Jordan) of Big Spring, TX, Olivia Tilly Schniers (Timothy) of Abernathy, TX, Cody Tilly (Morgan) of Wichita Falls, TX, Danielle Tilly of Hawley, TX and six great-grandchildren.
Nancy is survived by her husband Jack of 26 years, her mother Margaret Christian Grisham, two children, six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, one sister Barbara Grisham Edwards (Larry) of Shep and one brother Jimmy Grisham (Jana) of Old Glory, TX. She is preceded in death by her father Joseph "Pete" Grisham.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 9, 2019