Nancy LeHew Conlan
Nancy LeHew Conlan

Abilene - Nancy LeHew Conlan, 86, of Abilene passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, in Abilene.

Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 28, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church on Buffalo Gap Road, officiated by Rev. Msgr. Frederick Nawarskas, under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.

Nancy Elisabeth LeHew Conlan was born in Pawnee, Oklahoma to Dr. and Mrs. Elton LeHew on March 23, 1934.

She graduated from the University of Oklahoma. She married Scott B. Smithson on September 9, 1953 in Guthrie, Oklahoma. They had two children together.

On February 22, 1980 she married James F. Conlan, Jr. in Abilene.

She worked as a high school teacher, was a multi-state director for the National Dairy Council, and was Director of Volunteer Services at Abilene Regional Medical Center. She was active in several local volunteer organizations, and an active member of the Holy Family Catholic Church.

Nancy is survived by her son David Smithson and his wife Kristina Leko, grandsons Devin Smithson and Vidan Leko Smithson, several nieces and nephews, and her stepsons and their wives, Michael and Nita Conlan, and Peter and Pamela Conlan.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Vincent's Thrift Store, the Holy Family Catholic Church, or a charity of your choice.

The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the 5th floor medical staff at Hendrick Medical Center.

Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at:

www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com






Published in Abilene Reporter News from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
