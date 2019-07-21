Nancy Lewis Ferguson



Abilene - Nancy Ann Lewis Ferguson of Abilene passed away Tuesday, July 16. Funeral services will be at Hillcrest Church of Christ, Abilene at 1pm Tuesday, July 23. Visitation will be at North's Funeral Home 5-7pm Monday, July 22. Nancy excelled as daughter, sister, wife, aunt, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, teacher of children and of ladies' Bible classes, lecturer, author, cook, and homemaker.



Born May 1, 1934 Paducah, TX to Edith Lucille (Walls) and Byrd Ray Lewis. Grew up Del Rio, TX and Gastonia NC, where graduated from high school in 1951. BA in Bible from Abilene Christian College 1955. Taught elementary school in Alvin, TX and Melrose, MA. Moved to Abilene 1962. Married Everett Ferguson June 25th, 1956 in Alvin TX; they had 63 years growing in love.



Nancy wrote Bible curriculum for Sweet Publishing and Hillcrest Church of Christ (where she and Everett were members for 57 years). She conducted workshops in several states, Canada, England, Germany, South Africa, Zimbabwe and Russia; taught lectureship classes at ACU, Pepperdine, Oklahoma Christian, Nigerian Christian Bible College, Freed Hardeman, and Harding. She has published articles in Power for Today, 21st Century Christian, Gospel Advocate, and Church and Family; and written three books--Living a Worthy Life, For the Love of the Lord, and Words to Live By.



She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Don Lewis. Remaining to cherish her legacy of faith, her love and humor, and her gifts of cross-stitch and quilting are her husband, their three children--Ray (Star) Ferguson; Ann (Doug) Doyle; Pat (George) Luchs; honorary son Hank (Connie) Hoadley; six grandchildren, soon to be two great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Marian Lewis, niece Donna (Matt) Calhoun, and nephew Paul (Krista) Lewis. Nancy lived by faith, and died in Christ.



Memorials may be sent to: Hillcrest Church of Christ Missions (650 E Ambler, Abilene 79601); World English Institute (1525 NW Division Str. Greshom, OR 97030 www.worldenglishinstitute.net); or Parkinson's Foundation (www.parkinson.org). Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 21, 2019