|
|
Nancy Lynn Schieffler
Abilene - Nancy Lynn Schieffler went to be with the Lord at her home on April 23, 2019, a day she looked forward to as a lifelong Christian. Nancy was born in her grandparent's farmhouse in Vashti, Texas on November 28, 1933, the daughter of Jewell Floyd Nichols and Willie Dee Wright. She grew up in the country because her father was a farmer. She later moved to Littlefield, Texas, where her mother taught school. After graduation from Littlefield High School, she attended West Texas State University, where she met her first husband John Lee Spann. They were married in 1951, and after his service in the U.S. Navy, they moved to Abilene, Texas. John died in 1977. In 1985 Nancy married her second husband, Eugene Schieffler, and moved to West Helena, Arkansas. Eugene died in 2014. For most of her life she lived her passion as a devout Christian, homemaker, and mother, putting Christ in the forefront always. However, she co-owned wedding reception and interior design businesses. Nancy was a long time member of First United Methodist Church of Abilene, Texas. First United Methodist Church West Helena, Arkansas, and currently First Baptist Church Kaufman, Texas. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, both husbands, brothers Bob Nichols, Joe Nichols, and David Nichols, and sister Mary Nichols. She is survived by her son Joe David Spann (Toni) of Benbrook, Texas, and daughter Becky Dorough (Robert) of Kaufman, Texas, and step-sons Father Danny Schieffler (Judy) of Little Rock, Arkansas, Eddie Schieffler (Bobbie) of West Helena, Arkansas, and step-daughter Kathy Bell (Clay) of Fayetteville, Arkansas. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. A graveside service and interment will be held at 2pm, Friday, April 26, 2019, at Elmwood Cemetery, Abilene, Texas, with Father Danny Schieffler officiating and under the direction of Parker-Ashworth Funeral Home. In Lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Alinea Family Hospice Care in Terrell, Texas.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Apr. 26, 2019