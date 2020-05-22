|
Nancy Murray
Nancy Murray, 82 years old, died May 10, 2020. She lived at The Linden Memory Care Unit in Tulsa, OK.
Nancy was born November 22, 1937 to Clyde and Bonnie (Fitzhugh) Roberts in Idalou, TX. She had one brother, James Patrick "Pat" Roberts. She was a 1956 graduate of Sherman High School, Sherman, TX. She married Donald Ray "Don" Murray on March 23, 1962, and marked their 58th anniversary just a few weeks ago.
Nancy and Don lived in Abilene, TX for 28 years having moved there with the United States Air Force. She was employed as a bookkeeper/secretary for most of her working life and volunteered for 20+ years at the Paramount Theatre in Abilene. Nancy enjoyed fashion sewing, needlework, gardening, bowling and at the request of a grandchild, added quilting to her skill set. She was a devoted, loving Mamaw who faithfully attended her grandsons' ballgames and swim meets. She was always willing to shuttle them to their activities or host them overnight. When the grandsons moved to Tulsa in 2004, Nancy decided she and Don had to move to Tulsa and did in 2006, upon his retirement from the FAA.
Nancy is survived by husband, Don, and their Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Winston; son, Darrell (Nancy) Alexander, son, Bobby (Deena) Passmore and daughter, Donna (Fred) Schell; grandchildren, Christopher, Geoffrey, Scott-Michael, Joshua, Matthew, Kristina, Charlee, Bobby Jr, Caitlyn, Dallas, Cheyenne and Savannah; and seven great-grandchildren.
Dementia took her from us years ago. We are comforted in her passing knowing that the fog has been lifted and she is with the Lord.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from May 22 to May 24, 2020