Hodges - Nancy Lou Warlick of Hodges passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019. There will be a viewing on Thursday and Friday, July 25-26 at North's Funeral Home from 10AM-5PM. Graveside service will be held at Midway Cemetery south of Hodges on July 27, 2019 at 10:30 AM.
Nancy was born September 4, 1940 in La Feria, TX to Ruth Rigler and Cecil Brook Ratliff. She attended school in Abilene, graduating from Abilene High School in 1959 Nancy married her husband William Warlick on August 15, 1959 and have enjoyed 60 wonderful years of marriage. Nancy worked at Hodges Farmers Co-op for 25 years, along with her loving husband William. She loved to garden, cook, sing and spend time with her grandchildren.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, her three brothers and one sister. Left to cherish her memories are: husband, William Warlick; daughter, Tammy Lou Awalt (Shane) of Abilene, TX; son, Todd Clayton Warlick of Hodges, TX and her grandchildren: Kaitlin Raitz (Jacob)of Bandera, TX; Kirsten Awalt of Los Angeles, CA and Colby Awalt of Abilene, TX, as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give special thanks to Jordan Home Health and Hendrick Hospice Care for the ongoing care for Nancy.In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Meals on Wheels, Hendrick Hospice Care or the . Online Condolences may be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 25, 2019