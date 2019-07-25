Services
Viewing
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
North's Funeral Home
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
North's Funeral Home
Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Midway Cemetery
south of Hodges
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Warlick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Warlick


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Warlick Obituary
Nancy Warlick

Hodges - Nancy Lou Warlick of Hodges passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019. There will be a viewing on Thursday and Friday, July 25-26 at North's Funeral Home from 10AM-5PM. Graveside service will be held at Midway Cemetery south of Hodges on July 27, 2019 at 10:30 AM.

Nancy was born September 4, 1940 in La Feria, TX to Ruth Rigler and Cecil Brook Ratliff. She attended school in Abilene, graduating from Abilene High School in 1959 Nancy married her husband William Warlick on August 15, 1959 and have enjoyed 60 wonderful years of marriage. Nancy worked at Hodges Farmers Co-op for 25 years, along with her loving husband William. She loved to garden, cook, sing and spend time with her grandchildren.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, her three brothers and one sister. Left to cherish her memories are: husband, William Warlick; daughter, Tammy Lou Awalt (Shane) of Abilene, TX; son, Todd Clayton Warlick of Hodges, TX and her grandchildren: Kaitlin Raitz (Jacob)of Bandera, TX; Kirsten Awalt of Los Angeles, CA and Colby Awalt of Abilene, TX, as well as several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give special thanks to Jordan Home Health and Hendrick Hospice Care for the ongoing care for Nancy.In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Meals on Wheels, Hendrick Hospice Care or the . Online Condolences may be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.