Nanney Olleane Miller Obituary
Nanney Olleane Miller

Brady - Nanney Olleane "Nan" Miller, age 77, of Brady, Texas passed away June 3, 2019, in Brady. Nan was born December 18, 1941 in Melvin, Texas to Laurence Broman and Wanda (Day) Broman. She married Charles "Mike" Wheeler in 1960 in Mexico. She married Bruce Miller on January 30, 1988 in Rule, Texas. She was a teacher's assistant at the Abilene and Albany schools for several years. She attended the Brady Community Church.

Graveside services for Nanney Olleane "Nan" Miller will be held at 1:00 pm Friday, June 7, 2019 at the Rule Cemetery in Rule, Texas. Friends may view and/or sign Nan's online memorial guest book at www.leatherwoodmemorialchapels.com.

Nanney Olleane "Nan" Miller is survived by her son Terry Wheeler and wife Renate of Cypress, Texas; daughter Stormy Gail Trussel of Lufkin, Texas; grandchildren Austin Wheeler, Sarah Wheeler, Lauren Wheeler, Heath Trussell and Story Trussell and very special friends Kellene, Anita and Loli. She was preceded in death by her parents, both spouses and one brother. Memorial contributions in memory of Nan Miller may be made to Meals on Wheels.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 6, 2019
