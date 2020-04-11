|
Naoma Fain
Haskell - Naoma C. Fain, 96, of Haskell, TX, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020. A private graveside service will be at 11:00AM, Monday, April 13, 2020 at Willow Cemetery, Haskell, with Rev. Kirk Watson officiating. Services are under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Homes, Haskell. There will be no public viewing or visitation, however online condolences can be shared with the family at www.smithfamilyfh.com.
Naoma was born March 4, 1924 in Haskell, to W. T. and Teria (Patterson) Morgan. She graduated from Haskell High School and then moved to Abilene to attend Business college. She later lived in Vega and Denver City, TX before returning to Haskell to be near her sister. She was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church in Haskell. She enjoyed her Sunday school class, morning devotional time, playing golf, working on crossword puzzles, but most of all, she loved her grandkids.
She is survived by her son, Michael Fain and wife Donita of Midland; three grandsons, Peter Fain and husband Marco Garza of Houston, Jerad Fain and wife Candice of Midland, and Jeremy Fain of Houston; granddaughter, Heather Church and husband Brad of Steam Boat Springs, CO; two great-grandsons, Dylan Fain and Devin Fain both of Midland; great-granddaughter, Sydnee Fain of Midland; and a few nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother Teria (Patterson) Morgan; father, W.T. Morgan; husband, Marvin Ellis Burrow; husband, Roy Fain; five sisters; and two brothers.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2020