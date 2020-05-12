Services
Thursday, May 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Adams-Graham Funeral Home
Naomi Garcia


1970 - 2020
Naomi Garcia Obituary
Naomi Garcia

Anson - NAOMI GARCIA, 49, died Monday, May 11, 2020, at Hendrick Hospice Care. Services will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Adams-Graham Funeral Home.

Born December 22, 1970 in Stamford, Naomi was a daughter of the late Raymond and Juanita (Campos) Losano. She graduated from Anson High School and married Fermin Garcia in 1990. Naomi worked for Peacock's and Tipton's Dinner for many years.

Survivors include her husband, Fermin Garcia, Sr.; two sons, Fermin Garcia, Jr. and Eric Garcia; two sisters, Martha Garza and Becky Espinoza (and husband, Oscar); and two brothers, Noe Losano (and wife, Dora) and Marcus Losano (and wife, Beatrice).
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from May 12 to May 13, 2020
