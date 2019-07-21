Services
Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home
5701 Highway 277 South
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 698-2200
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home
5701 Highway 277 South
Abilene, TX 79606
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home
5701 Highway 277 South
Abilene, TX 79606
Resources
More Obituaries for Naomi Shibley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Naomi Shibley


1927 - 2019
Naomi Shibley Obituary
Naomi Shibley

Abilene - Naomi Shibley, lovingly known as "Mamaw" by her family, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 18, 2019 after a short illness. Naomi was born near Coronado's Camp, Taylor County, Texas on June 11, 1927. She was born to James David Atkins and Myrtle Mae Hill Atkins.

Naomi met the love of her life, Fay Shibley, in Abilene while he was stationed at Camp Barkeley during World War II. The two married on October 3, 1943 and enjoyed 73 blessed years together. She operated a laundry service out of their home while raising their three daughters in Abilene. Naomi and Fay owned and operated Shibley's Day Care Center and Private School for 18 years before their retirement. During her years of retirement, she enjoyed quilting and working at Sam's Club for nearly 10 years serving samples.

Naomi is preceded in death by her husband, Fay Shibley; daughter, Pat Moffett; her parents; and three brothers. Survivors include two daughters, Shirley Vaughn (Larry) of Abilene and Betty Augeri (Joe) of Arlington, TX; eight grandchildren, Stacey Martin (Cody); Christie Koch (Jason); John Augeri (Sarah); Allen Moffett (Judith); Monty Moffett (Tonya); Shannon Moffett; Janet Moffett; and Latrice Baucom (Shea); 12 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, July 21 from 4:00pm-6:00pm at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home, 5701 US Hwy 277 S, Abilene. The funeral service will be held on Monday, July 22 at 10:00am also at the funeral home with interment to follow at Buffalo Gap Cemetery.

The family would like to say thank you to the Hendrick Hospital 5th floor nursing staff and Hendrick Hospice Care Unit and staff. Donations can be made to Hendrick Hospice Care.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 21, 2019
