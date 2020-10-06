Nathan Tinkle
Abilene - Nathan Tinkle completed his journey on October 4, 2020, at the age of 84. That journey began with his future wife of 61 years on a Sunday evening, when they were to have their blind date, at which point Dena told the young airman that if they were going to go out on Sunday night, it would be to church. The love affair with both Dena and Jesus began that night. If they were together from that point forward, they were usually holding hands.
He was born October 19, 1935 to John and Lida Lee (Turner) Tinkle.
Nathan served as Elder at Southern Hills in Abilene for many years. They were currently members of Oldham Lane Church of Christ.
Nathan spent most of his professional career in the textbook publishing industry after teaching high school English in Irving. He worked with Ginn and Company as a sales representative. He served as Southwest Regional Vice President for Harper & Row Publishers and McDougal, Littell and Company. He retired from Pearson Scott Foresman in 2004 serving as the legislative liaison for Texas. After retirement, he taught a class at the Robertson Prison Unit in Abilene, delivered Meals on Wheels, and was constantly checking on, and encouraging his family members, as well as writing letters to the editor of the Abilene Reporter News as often as allowed. These were received with much cheering and admiration among fellow Christians and conservatives, and with some grumbling and entertaining rebuttals by the other side.
He was loved by all because he loved all. He wanted to truly know everyone. He cared. Sincerely. About EVERYone. He had an uncanny ability to remember names. If you met Nathan, you were friends for life.
His children, who absolutely know they won the parent lottery and continue to wonder in amazement at their fortune are Nathan Tinkle and his wife Wendy of Albany (grandchildren Kolby, Alex, Keely Fernandez & her husband Josiah, & Jayce); Kathy Harris and her husband Mark of Midland (grandchildren Makenna & Caleb), and Diana Marshall and her husband Joe of Rockwall (granddaughter Kelsey Harris & her husband Eric). He was also loved by 7 great grandchildren, and numerous extended family members.
He never said a negative thing about anyone. Never. He could find the good in anyone. He ate breakfast every weekday morning for approximately 10 years with his son, Nate, who would occasionally test his dad with names like Belechick and Clinton… no success.
He had one last witness as he passed. His family had several days to prepare for his passing. Within 2 minutes of the news, Nate, Kathy, Diana and his adored bride Dena had a conference call. It lasted 23 minutes. Not a tear was shed in those 23 minutes. Dad's pain was over and he was in the presence of his Lord. They told stories and laughed and remembered and knew that there was extreme joy on both sides of that meeting. I can only imagine. That is the song that is so appropriate in our memory of the husband, father, grandfather and friend that defined Nathan Tinkle.
God blessed us. We love and miss you Nathan/Dad/Granddad/Tink. I can only imagine.
A graveside service celebrating his life and Christian legacy will be held on Thursday Oct. 8, at 10 a.m., at Elliott-Hamil Garden of Memories, 5701 Hwy 277 in Abilene. A come and go viewing will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 7 from 1-6:00 pm at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home.
Memorial Contributions can be made to Foster's Home For Children in Stephenville, TX or to Loving Care Ministries in Abilene.